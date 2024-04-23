Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ex Speaker Meira Kumar's Son vs BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad In Patna Sahib

The Patna Sahib seat has been a stronghold of the BJP

The Congress on Tuesday fielded Anshul Avijit, the son of former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, as its candidate for the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat.

He will take on former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been renominated by the party to contest from the seat.

"The Central election committee has approved the candidature of Dr Anshul Avijit as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha from Patna Sahib Parliamentary constituency in Bihar," party general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said in a statement.

The Patna Sahib seat has been a stronghold of the BJP. The party won the seat with a 55 per cent vote share in 2009 and 2014 while it rose to 60 per cent in 2019.

While Shatrughan Sinha represented the seat in 2009 and 2014, Ravi Shankar Prasad is the incumbent MP of the constituency.

