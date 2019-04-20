Lok Sabha Polls 2019: With Rs 76.91 Crore, BJP's Jayant Sinha Richest Candidate In Jharkhand So Far

In Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency, several candidates have declared their assets in crores.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, a BJP nominee from Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency, has declared assets of Rs 76.91 crore, making him the richest candidate among all those who have filed their nomination papers in Jharkhand so far.

In 2014, he had declared assets of Rs 55 crore.

Mr Sinha is seeking re-election from Hazaribagh seat which his father Yashwant Sinha, a former Union Minister, represented before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

His political rival and Congress candidate Gopal Sahu has declared assets of Rs 33.62 crore while the Communist Party of India candidate Buneshwar Mehta has assets worth Rs 3.89 crore, according to their affidavits.

In Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency, several candidates have declared their assets in crores.

Subodhkant Sahay, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, declared assets worth Rs 4.70 crore.

BJP candidate Sanjay Seth has assets worth Rs 1.40 crore, according to his affidavit.

Rebel BJP lawmaker from Ranchi, Ramtahal Chaudhary, who is fighting the polls as an Independent, has assets worth Rs 4.59 crore, as per his affidavit.

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Khuti Lok Sabha constituency Arjun Munda has declared assets worth Rs 8.72 crore.

Another former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) candidate from Koderma, Babu Lal Marandi, has assets worth Rs 1.09 crore, his affidavit says.

Annapurna Devi, BJP candidate from the seat, has declared assets worth of Rs 7.85 crore, according to her affidavit.

BJP candidate from Godda Lok Sabha constituency Nishikant Dubey, a sitting lawmaker, had declared assets worth Rs 15 crore in 2014. He is yet to file his nomination papers for the 2019 general elections.

