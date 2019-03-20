For Congress, UP Allies, Yashwant Sinha's Advice Ahead Of Polls

Congress is the only national party and in many states, it needs to show leadership, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha told NDTV today. With just three weeks to go for national elections, the former BJP veteran underscored the need for the opposition to get over its differences and stand together. For the Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav alliance too, he had a word of advice -- "Please reach a tactical understanding (with the Congress). Three parties should stick together".

Mr Sinha, who was a minister in the Atal Bihar Vajpayee government and quit the BJP last April, said the BJP has done better in maintaining their alliances.

"I am not aware of internal dynamics of the Congress party. I'm looking at the results," Mr Sinha said.

The opposition alliance, while existing at a national level, has been non-existent in several states - the most critical of them being Delhi, Bengal, Bihar and the electorally crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

Indicating that the onus of this mostly lay on the Congress, Mr SInha said, "The Congress is the only national party. Although they have not won many seats in last Lok Sabha polls, they have more responsibility on their shoulders. Leadership qualities are wanted from the Congress in many states. We are losing time".

The veteran leader, who had been with the BJP for decades, said even if there were "major difference of opinions", let them have a "friendly fight and not ruin everything".

