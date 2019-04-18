2019 Elections: Stop Sadhvi Pragya From Contesting, Malegaon Victim's Father Asks Court

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is the prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the main accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast who has been fielded by the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, should not be allowed to contest, the father of one of the victims told the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Thursday. The application was filed by Nisar Sayeed, who lost his son in the blast, a day after the BJP fielded Sadhvi Pragya from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh.

Special National Investigation Agency cases judge V S Padalkar sought replies from both the NIA and Sadhvi Pragya and said the case will be heard on Monday.

Mr Sayeed requested the court that Sadhvi Pragya, who is out on bail, be asked to attend court proceedings in Mumbai and be barred from contesting the election as the trial is in progress.

It further mentioned that Sadhvi Pragya got bail on health grounds. If she was "healthy enough to fight elections in the crippling summer heat", then she has misled the court, the complainant alleged.

A petition seeking cancellation of her bail was pending before the Supreme Court, it said.

Six people were killed and over hundred injured in a bomb blast at Malegaon, a communally-sensitive textile town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Thakur and others in the case, alleging that they were part of a Hindu extremist group which carried out the blast.

The NIA later gave Sadhvi Pragya a clean chit, but the court did not discharge her.

It dropped charges against her under the strict Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, but she is still facing trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code sections.

(With inputs from PTI)

