'Your One Vote Will...':PM Modi Tweets As Polling Begins For 7th Phase

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi is seeking re-election from Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this morning and urged voters in 59 parliamentary constituencies in seven states and a union territory polling in the last phase phase of national elections to step out and "vote in record numbers".

"Today is the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India's development trajectory in the years to come. I also hope first time voters vote enthusiastically," PM Modi, who is seeking a re-election from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, tweeted.

Today is the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India's development trajectory in the years to come. I also hope first time voters vote enthusiastically. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2019

PM Modi is seeking a second term in Varanasi from where he won the 2014 election by over 3.7 lakh votes in 2014. He faces Congress's Ajay Rai and grand alliance candidate Shalini Yadav.

As the hectic campaigning came to a close for the last and seventh phase of the national elections on Friday, PM Modi began a two-day visit to Uttarakhand. He was photographed meditating in a holy cave near Kedarnath. He will visit the Badrinath shrine today before heading back to Delhi in the afternoon.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also appealed to the voters for the "future of the country." "Polling for seventh and the last phase of Lok Sabha polls has started. I request all the voters of 59 seats going to polls today to come out and vote in record numbers. Your vote has the power to strengthen democracy and build the future of this country," he tweeted.

Polling for seventh and the last phase of Lok Sabha polls has started. I request all the voters of 59 seats going to polls today to come out and vote in record numbers. Your vote has the power to strengthen democracy and build the future of this country.



कृपया मतदान अवश्य करें। — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 19, 2019

BJP chief Amit Shah also tweeted about an hour ago and said: "Only a strong leadership can ensure security, development and dignity for a nation. Only with clear intent can we ensure basic facilities like a house, electricity, water and gas for the poor. I appeal to all the people voting in the last phase to vote for development and vote for the growing confidence in the new India," Mr Shah tweeted.

About 10 crore people across seven states and a union territory eligible to vote to elect the next union government in the seventh phase of national elections. Of the 59 seats polling today, the ruling BJP had won 30 seats in 2014.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.