'Like Aurangzeb...': Yogi Adityanath Hits Out At Akhilesh Yadav

In a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today likened him to Aurangzeb, saying that he dethroned his father just like the Mughal emperor.

Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi: "The one who dethroned his father, like Aurangzeb, joined hands with the sworn enemy. After May 23, they will again abuse each other. These mahamilavati people are behaving like scorpions, frogs and snakes, who come together during floods."

"When Narendra Modiji and I put lock on the shops of Bua and Babua (Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati), they opened another counter to sell mahamilavati goods and cheat people. This counter will also be closed by the people on May 23 and they will again abuse each other. So do not waste your votes. Think, understand and get involved in the setting up a new and strong India," he added.

Yogi Adityanath has earlier called Akhilesh Yadav ''goondon ka sartaj'' (king of goons) and has often accused him of playing along caste and communal lines.

