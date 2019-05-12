Election 2019: West Tripura Re-Polling In 168 Stations Registers 72.32% Turnout

Election Commission ordered re-poll in 168 polling stations of West Tripura (Representational)

An estimated 72.32 per cent of the 1,41,251 voters exercised their franchise in the re-polling held in 168 polling stations of West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, an official said.

Fifteen companies of Central Armed Police Forces were deployed during the re-poll, the official said.

"Re-polling passed off peacefully with 72.32 per cent voter turnout. The percentage can increase slightly after final computations," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sriram Taranikanti told reporters.

The Returning Officer, Vikash Singh said "Cameras were installed for videography both inside and outside polling stations. We also engaged additional videographers to record all events during the elections. Section 144 was clamped outside polling stations and there were patrolling by the security forces."

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Arindam Nath said there were stray incidents of intimidation.

"We had reports of intimidation from Kasba and Chelikhola areas in Sipahijala district and from Totabari in Gomati district. One Bijoy Das was apprehended for intimidation from Kasba," Mr Nath said.

The opposition CPI(M) and Congress alleged that intimidation and attacks were reported during the re-poll.

"Intimidation and attacks occurred in various places. We are compiling reports of violence", Tripura Congress vice president, Tapas Dey said.

CPI(M) state Secretary, Gautam Das said, "The re-polling was not peaceful at all. The ruling BJP-sponsored hooligans attacked our cadres in different parts of the constituency."

BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha claimed that some polling agents of the party were attacked by the supporters of CPI(M) at Bishalgarh.

"CPI(M) cadre attacked our party supporters and tried to blame it on BJP. This is the habit of CPI(M)," Dr Sinha told reporters.

Polling was held in West Tripura seat on April 11 in the first phase but the opposition CPI(M) and the Congress had demanded re-poll in the entire constituency, alleging large-scale rigging by the BJP.

The Election Commission, however, ordered re-poll in 168 out of the 1,679 polling stations of West Tripura seat.

Following allegations of rigging in West Tripura, the Election Commission had postponed voting in East Tripura, the other Lok Sabha seat in the state, to the third phase on April 23 from April 18, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair poll.

Special Election Observer Vinod Zutshi had come here late last month and examined footages recorded in webcams in the booths of West Tripura and other documents. He later submitted his report to the Election Commission.

