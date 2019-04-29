General Elections 2019: Vasundhara Raje Tweets Pic With Son After Voting, Has A Message On PM

General elections 2019: Vasundhara Raje with her son Dushyant Singh and his wife Niharika

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje was among the early voters in the northern state this morning. She tweeted a photo showing her inked finger and appealed to people, especially the young, to come out in large numbers to vote.

"All party workers worked very hard for the last month," Ms Raje tweeted along with a photo in which she is seen flanked by her son Dushyant Singh, the BJP candidate from Jhalawar, and his wife Niharika.

"To beat the heat, we are putting tents and hopefully most people will complete voting by 10:30-11 so that they don't have to stand in the heat for very long," she said. "There is special responsibility for the young and I hope they will come out in good numbers. There's a lot of excitement about making (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi PM again," said the former chief minister.

The BJP took all the 25 seats in Rajasthan in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

For this year's national election, Ms Raje has spent most of her time campaigning for her son - who is fighting his fourth election - in Jhalawar, apart from putting in a token appearance in Barmer, Jaisalmer and Rajsamand.

Ms Raje was voted out of power in the Rajasthan assembly election in December last year, though she retained her Jhalawar seat with a margin of 30,000 votes. Jhalawar is clearly a constituency that identifies with Ms Raje.

For Dushyant Singh, the maths in this election is clear - a vote for him is a vote for Ms Raje's leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, say sources.

"It's not buy one get one free here," Dushyant Singh told NDTV last week. "It's buy one get two free - the former chief minister and of course a vote for the PM along with me."

Taking on Dushyant Singh in Jhalawar is Congress's Pramod Sharma, once with the BJP's student wing ABVP. Mr Sharma had criticised Ms Raje, saying she has not let a second rung of leadership survive in Jhalawar.

