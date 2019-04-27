Vasundhara Raje's Son Faces Former BJP Student Wing Leader In Jhalawar

General elections 2019: Vasundhara Raje is campaigning for her son Dushyant Singh

Rajasthan is all set to vote in the national election on Monday. In the 2014 polls, the party took all the 25 seats in state. But for this election, former chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, who was voted out in the assembly election in December last year, is campaigning sparingly for the party.

Sources say her visibility in campaigns is not very high, possibly after the BJP lost the assembly elections under her leadership. She has spent most of her time campaigning for her son in Jhalawar, apart from putting in a token appearance in Barmer, Jaisalmer and Rajsamand.

But Jhalawar, where her son Dushyant Singh is fighting his fourth election, is clearly a constituency that identifies with Ms Raje.

The former chief minister's home turf, Jhalawar is looking at repeating the electoral trend of December when Ms Raje retained her seat with a margin of 30,000 votes. The BJP also did well in Jhalawar, winning five of the eight assembly seats.

Taking on Dushyant Singh in Jhalawar is Congress's Pramod Sharma, once with the BJP's student wing ABVP.

For Dushyant Singh, the maths in this election is clear - a vote for him is a vote for Ms Raje's leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, say sources.

"It's not buy one get one free here," he says. "It's buy one get two free - the former chief minister and of course a vote for the PM along with me."

Taking on Dushyant Singh in Jhalawar is Congress's Pramod Sharma, once with the BJP's student wing ABVP.

For Dushyant Singh, the maths in this election is clear

Mr Sharma attacks Ms Raje, saying she has not let a second rung of leadership survive in Jhalawar.

For Ms Raje, the fight is not for Jhalawar alone but for a role in the leadership of the BJP in Rajasthan.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.