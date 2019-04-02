UP Deputy Chief Minister Drags Priyanka Gandhi's Children In Poll Speech

Priyanka Gandhi's children will be the next generation of crusaders against poverty: Dinesh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday mocked the Congress party's "Garibi Hatao" slogan and dragged Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's children into political war of words.

He said the Congress has used "garibi hatao (eradicate poverty)" slogan as a "ploy" to stay in power for many years, adding that Priyanka Gandhi's children will be the next generation of crusaders in the fight against poverty.

Speaking at an event Barabanki, Mr Sharma said, "The country's first Prime Minister (Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru) expressed worry regarding poverty and talked about eradicating it. Then his daughter took it forward with the slogan "Garibi Hatao". After which, her son (former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi). He took the poverty slogan ahead. Then his wife (Sonia Gandhi) also said."

"Now, what is left, Vadra ji will say "Gareebi Hatao" and their children Miraya and Raihan will also call for eradication of poverty," he added.

Accusing the Congress party of "exploiting the poor", Mr Sharma said, "It has been 70 years since independence, for three-fourth of its duration there was the Congress government, but poverty was not eliminated. Poor became poorer, rich became richer."

