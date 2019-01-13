'The One Who Will Defeat Shiv Sena Is Yet To Be Born': Uddhav Thackeray

Uddav Thackeray also hit out at the BJP for using the Ram Temple issue as a poll plank. (File)

Hitting out at BJP chief Amit Shah for his remarks that the party will thrash former allies if a pre-poll alliance did not materialize, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that one who will defeat the Sena was yet to be born.

In a veiled warning to the Shiv Sena, Amit Shah had recently said that if an alliance happened, the BJP will ensure victory for its allies, but if it did not, the party will thrash its former allies in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally in Worli, the Shiv Sena leader said, "I have heard words like ''patak denge'' from someone. The one who will trounce the Shiv Sena is yet to be born."

Uddhav Thackeray said his party raised the Ram temple construction issue before elections to "expose" those who used the issue as a poll plank. "I raise the Ram mandir issue during elections only to expose others who always use it as an election plank," the Sena chief said. He also asked how the BJP how could build the Ram temple when allies like Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan are opposing it.

The Sena leader also used the opportunity to hit out at the Congress. "The Congress was shown its place in 2014 for its deeds. The party could not even get the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha," he said.