'You Are My Family': Sonia Gandhi Thanks Supporters For Raebareli Win

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday thanked people from her constituency Raebareli for re-electing her in the Lok Sabha elections. The veteran leader added that she was ready to sacrifice everything to safeguard the basic values of the country.

"I promise you that to safeguard the basic values of the country and to uphold the tradition of the ancestors of the Congress, I will not step back from sacrificing whatever I have got," she said.

In a letter addressed to the people of Rae Bareli, Sonia Gandhi also thanked the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, which did not field any candidate against her.

"Like every Lok Sabha election, this time also you have reposed your faith in me. I am thankful to each and every Congress worker, and friends from the SP, BSP, Swabhiman Dal for the work put in for my win," she said.

"I know that the coming days are going to be very tough, but I am fully confident that with the power of your support and trust, the Congress will meet every challenge," she added.

Referring to the people of her constituency, Sonia Gandhi said she had always tried to look after this extended family. "You are my family. I derive strength from you and this is my rea asset," Sonia Gandhi said.

Sonia Gandhi had won the Raebareli seat by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes, according to the Election Commission website.