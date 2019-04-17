Rifles, Vintage Cars Among Assets Declared By Candidates In Rajasthan

Union Minister of State Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore filed his nomaination on Tuesday.

Rifles, luxury cars, paintings, artefacts and books are among assets declared in affidavits filed by candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

In his nomination papers filed on Tuesday, Union Minister of State Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore declared that he had 15 rifles worth Rs 9 lakh. Ten of these rifles were gifts, said his affidavit.

Princess of Jaipur Diya Kumari, BJP candidate from Rajsamand, declared that she owned jewellery worth Rs 64.89 lakh.

Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh declared owning five vintage Rolls-Royce cars. Businessman Riju Jhunjhunwala, Congress candidate from Ajmer, declared he had paintings and artefacts worth about Rs 16 lakh.

Congress candidate from Kota Ram Narain Meena declared books as part of his assets. He has books worth Rs 25,500, said his affidavit.

