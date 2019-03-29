NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Live TVTop StoriesVideoScheduleOpinionFAQsCommentPhotosTweets

Railways Withdraws "Main Bhi Chowkidar" Tea Cups After Viral Photo

After a photo of tea served in a "Main Bhi Chowkidar" cup was viral, the railways has said it has withdrawn the glasses and penalised the contactor.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: March 29, 2019 14:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Railways Withdraws 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' Tea Cups After Viral Photo

Multiple tweets said the "Main Bhi Chowkidaar" cups were used on the Kathgodam Shatabdi Express.


New Delhi: 

Days after the Indian Railways was forced to withdraw tickets with photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, social media users today reported that tea was being served on a Shatabdi train in paper cups with PM Modi's campaign line, "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I'm also watchman)", printed on them.

After a photo of tea served in a "Main Bhi Chowkidar" cup was viral on social media, the railways has said it has withdrawn the glasses and penalised the contactor.

Multiple tweets said the cups were used on the Kathgodam Shatabdi Express and tagged the Election Commission, saying it is a violation of the Election Code of Conduct.

"It happened today but immediately glasses were withdrawn. Penal action is being taken against the contractor. Action is also being taken against the supervisor," the railway ministry was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

It has been claimed that tea was served in these cups twice. The advertisement on the cup was of an NGO called Sankalp Foundation.

The photo of the tea cup comes days after the railways was found in violation of the poll code for issuing tickets with PM Modi's pictures on them. Later, the railways said that it was an "unintentional and inadvertent mistake".

"Reports that tea has been served in cups labelled as "Main Bhi Chowkidar" have been investigated. This was without any prior approval of IRCTC. Explanation has been sought from supervisor/pantry in-charges over dereliction of duty," an IRCTC spokesperson told news agency PTI.

"A fine of Rs 1 lakh fine has been imposed on the service provider. A showcause notice has also been served to the service provider for this misconduct," the spokesperson said.

Earlier this week,  GoAir withdrew its boarding passes which showed  the photographs of PM Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, plugging the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. A day before that Air India rolled back its passes with the same information and photos of the two leaders.

Recently, the railways withdrew tickets carrying photos of the prime minister after Trinamool complained the Election Commission about them.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ChowkidarShatabdiRailways
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................