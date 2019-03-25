Air India Withdraws Boarding Passes With PM's Photo Amid Controversy

Former Punjab cop had on Monday tweeted a photograph of the boarding pass issued with PM Modi's ad.

National carrier Air India has decided to "roll back" its boarding passes carrying photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid questions over alleged model code of conduct violation. Days earlier, the Indian Railways was forced to withdraw tickets carrying photographs of the prime minister after Trinamool Congress approached the Election Commission accusing the BJP of violating the model code of conduct.

"Air India has decided to roll back the boarding passes of Vibrant Gujarat which had photos of the prime minister and the Gujarat chief minister," news agency PTI quoted Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar as saying.

Shashi Kant, former top cop of Punjab police, today tweeted a photograph of the boarding pass featuring the photographs of PM Modi issued at the New Delhi airport. Along with PM Modi, the advertisement on Vibrant Gujarat Summit featured Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

"At New Delhi airport today March 25th, 2019. My Air India Boarding Pass, prominently flashes Narendra Modi, "Vibrant Gujrat" & Vijay Rupani. Picture of boarding pass is below. Wonder why we are wasting public money on this Election Commission, which doesn''t see, hear or speak...," he tweeted.

At New Delhi airport today March 25th, 2019.

My Air India Boarding Pass, prominently flashes Narendra Modi, "Vibrant Gujrat" & Vijay Rupani. Picture of boarding pass is below.

Wonder why we are wasting public money on this Election Commission, which doesn't see, hears or speak... pic.twitter.com/7t49cNIlAR - Shashi Kant IPS (@shashikantips54) March 25, 2019

The airline had clarified that the passes featuring the photographs were "third-party advertisements" that were printed during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit held in January. The advertisements would be removed if they are found to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, it had said.

"However, we are scrutinising if third-party ads fall within the purview of the Model Code of Conduct. If they do, these will be withdrawn. These boarding passes are not just for Gujarat, but are in use across India," Mr Kumar said.

Last week, the Indian railways was forced to withdraw tickets with photos of the prime minister after the Trinamool Congress complained to the Election Commission about them. The railways had then also said that it was a third-party ad and leftover from a pack of tickets printed a year earlier.

In February, the Civil Aviation Ministry had "requested" airlines flying on domestic routes to give their passengers a letter listing the "achievements and initiatives" of the Modi government in the aviation sector.

The letter written by Union Minister Suresh Prabh stated that "massive investment is planned for development of airports in next five years" and "six waterdromes are also going to be connected under UDAN-3".

With inputs from agencies

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.