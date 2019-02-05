Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Back In India, Meets Brother; Key Meetings Ahead

Rahul Gandhi had said that his sister's mission was to revive the Congress' ideology in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who joined politics last month, returned from her trip abroad on Monday and met brother Rahul Gandhi at his Tughlaq Road home in New Delhi. Sources say she also met other Congress leaders and discussed the election strategy for eastern Uttar Pradesh. Congress general secretary for UP-West Jyotiraditya Scindia was also said to be at the meeting.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also be part of another Congress meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, which is likely to focus on the party's strategy ahead of Lok Sabha elections in May.

On Saturday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold another meeting to review the party's preparedness ahead of elections.

Congress had officially announced Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics last month. She was made the party's general secretary in charge of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, which pits her against Prime Minister Narendra Modi - whose constituency Varanasi will be in her share - and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Party sources had also said she could contest from Raebareli. She had earlier confined herself to campaigning in Amethi and Raebareli - the constituencies of her brother and mother Sonia Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, 47, had always been active in decision-making and played a key role in the Congress's alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh election.

