Priyanka Chopra, Rekha Among Early Celeb Voters In Mumbai

Lok Sabha Elections: Priyanka Chopra tweeted a photo of her inked finger.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, Congress candidate from Mumbai north and actor-turned politician Urmila Matondar, seasoned actor Rekha and BJP lawmaker and actor Paresh Rawal were among the celeb voters who reached polling booths in Mumbai early this morning to cast their votes as polling began in all six seats of the country's financial capital.

"This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts," Priyanka Chopra tweeted after casting her vote.



This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/L0AHJLL4uY — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2019

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani also voted at GD Somani School in Cuffe Parade.

BJP lawmaker Paresh Rawal appealed to the people to "come out and vote". "We will be idiots if we keep complaining about problems and don't vote. It's important to vote. I appeal to voters to come out and vote," he told news agency ANI.

Seventy two Lok Sabha seats across nine states are voting today in the fourth phase of national elections which began on April 11; results will be declared on May 23.

