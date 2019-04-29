General Elections 2019: In Mumbai, Congress And Ally NCP Battle BJP-Shiv Sena Combine

Lok Sabha elections 2019 phase 4: In Mumbai, the Congress and its ally, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress party or NCP, are trying to wrest the six seats from the BJP-Shiv Sena combine

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 29, 2019 07:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
General Elections 2019: In Mumbai, Congress And Ally NCP Battle BJP-Shiv Sena Combine

General elections 2019: People of Mumbai are voting today in the fourth round Lok Sabha elections 2019

Mumbai: 

People in Mumbai, the country's financial and entertainment capital, is voting today in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019. In Mumbai, the Congress and its ally, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress party or NCP, are trying to wrest the six seats from the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. Last time, the Sena won three seats and the BJP three. The Maximum City is set for several high-profile contests: the BJP's Poonam Mahajan versus Congress's Priya Dutt Mumbai North-Central; in Mumbai North, it is Congress's Urmila Matondkar versus sitting lawmaker Gopal Shetty. Congress leader Milind Deora is contesting from Mumbai South against Sena's sitting lawmaker Arvind Sawant. Overall, voters will decide on 72 seats spread across nine states. The star candidates whose electoral fortunes will be decided include six Union ministers. Among them are ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, SS Ahluwalia, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, PP Chaudhary, Sudarshan Bhagat and Babul Supriyo. Former union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are also among the contestants. Polling for the seven-phase election ends on May 19, the counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha election phase 4 in Mumbai:


Apr 29, 2019
07:24 (IST)
Anil Ambani votes at a polling centre in Cuff Parade.



His brother and Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani had endorsed Congress leader Milind Deora, who is contesting from Mumbai South constituency in Maharashtra in the election. That places Mukesh Ambani on the opposite side of the spectrum from his brother Anil Ambani, who has been relentlessly attacked by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Apr 29, 2019
07:13 (IST)
In Mumbai, the Congress and its ally, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress party or the NCP, are trying to wrest the six seats from the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. Last time, the Sena won three seats and the BJP three.

Apr 29, 2019
07:01 (IST)
"Break Records Of Previous 3 Phases": PM Modi's Message To Voters In Phase 4

As voting for fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019 begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise and "break the voting records of the previous three phases". Polling will take place on 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.
Apr 29, 2019
06:54 (IST)
Visuals from polling station in Mumbai North West constituency where preparations for voting are underway.Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections will begin at 7 AM today.


Apr 29, 2019
06:47 (IST)
Mumbai will see a veritable battle of giants in three of six parliamentary constituencies today. High-profile candidates such as Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar, Milind Deora and Poonam Mahajan are competing for the favour of 96 lakh registered voters.
No more content

Trending

MumbaiMaharashtra

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
How to vote IndiaElection 2019Thanos gauntletElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL Tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................