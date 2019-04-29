General Elections 2019: In Mumbai, Congress And Ally NCP Battle BJP-Shiv Sena Combine

General elections 2019: People of Mumbai are voting today in the fourth round Lok Sabha elections 2019

People in Mumbai, the country's financial and entertainment capital, is voting today in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019. In Mumbai, the Congress and its ally, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress party or NCP, are trying to wrest the six seats from the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. Last time, the Sena won three seats and the BJP three. The Maximum City is set for several high-profile contests: the BJP's Poonam Mahajan versus Congress's Priya Dutt Mumbai North-Central; in Mumbai North, it is Congress's Urmila Matondkar versus sitting lawmaker Gopal Shetty. Congress leader Milind Deora is contesting from Mumbai South against Sena's sitting lawmaker Arvind Sawant. Overall, voters will decide on 72 seats spread across nine states. The star candidates whose electoral fortunes will be decided include six Union ministers. Among them are ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, SS Ahluwalia, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, PP Chaudhary, Sudarshan Bhagat and Babul Supriyo. Former union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are also among the contestants. Polling for the seven-phase election ends on May 19, the counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha election phase 4 in Mumbai: