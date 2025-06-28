Language Rhetoric Steals Poll Thunder As Mumbai Residents Raise Civic Issues

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in the offing, the language debate has once again taken centre stage as political parties begin building narratives that will shape their campaign. Leaders across political parties are delivering fiery speeches over the Hindi versus Marathi debate, and statements on regional identity.

Amidst it all, Mumbai residents continue to battle civic issues like potholes, broken footpaths and overflowing drains, which impact their daily lives.

Despite years of complaints, potholes still dot Mumbai's roads - whether in the inner lanes or on key stretches like the Santacruz and Vile Parle flyovers. Locals say the issue repeats every monsoon, despite roads being patched up often. "They just throw stones and leave. Brakes don't work properly on these patched-up roads, and accidents are common," says a resident from the western suburbs.

Some former corporators too are raising concerns. Former BJP corporator Makrand Narvekar recently wrote to BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, asking for improvements to the civic body's pothole tracking app. He pointed out that the platform doesn't show real-time data or reflect the actual ground situation.

"It does not display ward-wise or city-wide data on reported, repaired or pending potholes. This defeats the purpose of public participation in governance. In the absence of elected representatives, it is all the more vital for the BMC to demonstrate transparency and accountability," he noted.

The BMC has been under administrator's rule since over three years, marking the longest period in the civic body's 135-year history that it has been functioning without elected representatives.

Mumbai BJP spokesperson Niranjan Shetty said that civic concerns will be a priority for the party. "Whosoever becomes the next mayor, their first job will be to fix issues like sanitation, potholes and electricity. We will use new technology to ensure pothole-free roads," he said.

But citizens remain skeptical. Activists like Chetan Kamble argue that the current focus on language is just a distraction. "Marathi is important, but elections should be fought on civic issues. Not on Hindi versus Marathi. People are dying because of potholes, and around 2,000 kilometres of roads need proper resurfacing. Why isn't that being addressed?"

Atul Kale, a local resident, chimes in, "We've been fighting over the same issues for 40 years. Schools, education, unemployment - those are real problems. Not whether someone speaks Hindi or Marathi."

Another resident summed up the growing frustration. "BMC elections were always fought on issues, unlike this time. This identity politics is not helping the city. We want clean roads, working drains, and functioning hospitals, not just speeches," he said.

As the political conversation shifts toward identity and emotion, Mumbai's roads, quite literally, continue to crack under pressure. Amid the Hindi vs Marathi rhetoric, campaigns will reflect if civic issues top the parties' agendas.