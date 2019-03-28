No Roadshows In Jammu And Kashmir During Election Campaign: Police

Sources said the advisory has been issued for threat perception in various districts (Representational)

Jammu and Kashmir Police have advised candidates fighting the Lok Sabha elections not to hold any roadside shows during their campaigning and move around only after clearance from district authorities, official sources said on Wednesday.

"The advisory asks the Lok Sabha candidates to move about in various districts only after informing the District Magistrate (DM) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) concerned in advance.

"The venue for a public rally in the district must also be chosen after consultation with the DM and the SSP concerned," a source said, adding that a detailed, written advisory has been issued to all candidates and the heads of their political parties in the state.

The sources said while the advisory makes it clear that no roadshows will be allowed due to the prevailing security situation, public rallies will, however, be allowed at designated places after getting the venue clearance from district authorities.

Sources said the advisory has been issued based on threat perception in various districts.

"The precautions are uniform although the actual threat perception on ground varies from district to district and even from place to place in the same district," the source added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.