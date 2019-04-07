No Alliance With AAP In Haryana, Punjab; Candidates Soon: Congress

"There's no talk on alliance with any party," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. (File)

The Congress today clarified that it was not discussing alliance with the AAP or any other party in Haryana and Punjab, and will soon declare its candidates for the two states.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party is yet to reach a decision on stitching an alliance with the AAP in the national capital.

"There's no talk on alliance with any party, including the AAP, either in Haryana or in Punjab. We are soon going to declare our candidates (for the two states)," Mr Surjewala said at a press conference today where the Congress unveiled its campaign slogan for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls -- "Ab Hoga Nyay".

"The party is yet to reach a decision on forging an alliance with the AAP in Delhi," he added.

On Saturday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had discussed the alliance with party leaders in Delhi.

Delhi Congress president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, All India Congress Committee General Secretary and in-charge of the party's national capital unit P C Chacko and some other senior leaders were present at the meeting held at Rahul Gandhi's residence.

As another pre-condition for firming up an alliance, the AAP has asked the Congress to openly declare its support to full statehood for Delhi.

The AAP has reportedly conveyed to the Congress that it would support the grand old party in Chandigarh if it gets to contest three seats in Haryana - Faridabad, Gurgaon and Karnal.

