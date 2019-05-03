Nearly 1,000 Citizens Over Age Of 100 To Vote In Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, there are about 293 voters over 100. (Representational)

About 999 voters over the age of 100 will cast their votes for Himachal Pradesh's four parliamentary seats on May 19, Chief Electoral Officer Devesh Kumar said today

Kangra, which is Himachal Pradesh's largest district, also has the highest number of 293 voters over 100 years of age (293), followed by 125 in Hamirpur district. In Mandi, there are 100 such voters and in Lahaul-Spiti-5.

102-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, who has never skipped voting in any election -- be it Lok Sabha or the Assembly or the panchayat -- has been appointed the brand ambassador of the state Election Commission's SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) campaign.

He lives with his family in the picturesque Kalpa village in Kinnaur district. "I appeal to all the voters, especially the younger generation, to spare time and elect an honest candidate who can take the country to new heights," he told news agency IANS.

"We have decided to target 100 per cent polling in the state and efforts have been made to identify the old persons with disabilities," Himachal Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer said.

Of the 7,730 polling booths in the state, seven have been set up especially for senior citizens in Bara Bhangal and Dari in Kangra district and Key in Lahaul-Spiti district. Lahaul-Spiti is one of the most rugged, inhospitable terrains in the state.

