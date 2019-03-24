Mulayam Singh Yadav A Star Campaigner In Samajwadi Party's Revised List

Mulayam Singh Yadav's name was not in the list of campaigners that Samajwadi Party released yesterday.

A day after leaving him out of its list of 40 campaigners, the Samajwadi party today revised its list to include founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's name among the star campaigners. Yesterday, the party released a list that included Akhilesh Yadav but had no mention of the veteran leader.

The party has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri, considered as his home turf and "safest" seat.

The Samajwadi party's revised list, signed by senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav also includes senior party leaders Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan among others.

Mulayam Singh Yadav represents the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, which he had won in 2014 elections along with Mainpuri seat. He had contested from the both seats.

He had represented Mainpuri three times---in 1996, 2004 and 2009.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.