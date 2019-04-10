'Hope PM Modi Will Start Dialogue With Pak If Re-Elected': Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti said PM Modi should make use of the second opportunity if he comes back to power

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti today said that like Pakistan premier Imran Khan, she too is hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start a dialogue with Islamabad if he gets re-elected.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was of the same view when he formed an alliance with the BJP in 2015 but PM Modi "lost a golden opportunity by not making use of it to start a dialogue with Pakistan".

"That is what Mufti thought. He knew that a BJP prime minister, who has support of Jan Sangh, the RSS and Shiv Sena, if he wants to make use of the opportunity, then he can talk to Pakistan like (former prime minister Atal Bihari) Vajpayee," she told reporters in Srinagar.

The PDP president was reacting to Imran Khan's remarks that he thinks there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if BJP wins the general election due to begin on Thursday.

"Now, if Modi gets re-elected, then like Imran Khan, we too hope that he starts a dialogue with Pakistan and Modi makes full use of another opportunity," Mehbooba Mufti said.

During an interaction with a small group of foreign journalists in Islamabad, Imran Khan had said he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settling the Kashmir issue if PM Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.

Imran Khan said other parties would be afraid of right-wing backlash in case of a settlement on the Kashmir issue.

