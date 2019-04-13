Still Open To Alliance With Congress In Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh: AAP

"We wanted to form a united opposition against the BJP, Manish Sisodia said

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said his party is still ready to form an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh but it would not agree for a tie-up just in the national capital.

He said the priority of the AAP is to stop the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo which, he said, is proving to become very "dangerous" for the country.

"We wanted to form a united opposition against the BJP and were ready to ignore our differences because right now the priority is to stop the dangerous Modi-Shah duo," he said.

"In last one week, meetings were held between the AAP and the Congress and we proposed alliance on 33 seats in Delhi, Goa, Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab seats, out of them 23 seats is with NDA.

He said a tie-up between the two parties could have caused a "damage" to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on 23 seats.

"But the Congress purposely wasted time to take a decision on alliance and now it says it can tie up with the AAP only in Delhi. Forming an alliance in Delhi alone would not solve the problem," he said.

"We still saying that an alliance can be formed (with Congress) in Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh if they are ready then we are ready too but alliance cannot be done alone in Delhi," he added.

The uncertainty over alliance between the AAP and the Congress has been continuing for weeks now. The talks between the two sides derailed after they failed to reach an agreement over seat-sharing in Delhi and Haryana.

Delhi Congress' in-charge PC Chacko on Friday said Congress will go alone in Delhi since the AAP has taken an "impractical stand".

He said, "We are still ready (for alliance) if AAP is willing to have an alliance in Delhi alone. We want to fight the BJP together."

"We are compelled to go on our own as the AAP is going back on its stand," Mr Chacko told reporters.

AAP's Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh, who was holding alliance talks with the Congress, said, "Our sincerity to stop the BJP in Haryana is reflected by the fact that we became a junior partner to a four-month-old party (JJP) and agreed to contest only less than half of the seats in the state."

Mr Singh said the AAP was eager for an alliance with the Congress in Haryana so that the BJP could be defeated on all the 10 seats. "That's why we were prepared to give Congress three seats in Delhi. But they refused an alliance," he said.

Mr Singh exuded confidence that the AAP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on its own.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.