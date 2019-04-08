'Freudian Slip': AAP, Congress Mock BJP Manifesto Error On Women

The BJP released its manifesto for the national elections today.

Hours after the BJP released its manifesto for the national elections, political opponents Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party were quick to spot an error in its promises for women, serving unsparing ridicule on the ruling party.

"At least one point in BJP's manifesto reflects their true intentions," Congress wrote this evening on its official Twitter handle.

The party shared a screenshot of one of points in the party manifesto, which reads: "Women's security will be given more priority. We have constituted the Women's Security Division in the Home Ministry, and have made strict provisions for transferring the laws in order to commit crimes against women, in particular in a time-bound investigation and trail for rape."

At least one point in BJP's manifesto reflects their true intentions. #BJPJumlaManifestopic.twitter.com/b5CqRrOz0E — Congress (@INCIndia) April 8, 2019

The BJP's 43-page manifesto has a section on "Women Empowerment" on page 30. The point the Congress shared on Twitter, with this part highlighted - "in order to commit crimes against women", is the 11th point under this section.

Arvin Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party called the error "BJP's 'Sankalp' to ENCOURAGE Crime Against Women". "BJP's 'Sankalp' to ENCOURAGE Crime Against Women. .@BJP4India However hard you might try, your actual intentions will come to light," the party wrote on its official handle.

Congress's social media convenor Hasiba used the hashtag #WomenBewareofBJP as she wrote: "Dear BJP, Freudian slip?"

The BJP has not yet reacted to the error in the manifesto, released just two days before the national elections begin.

The ruling party, seeking a second term, promises zero tolerance against terrorism and also assures it will work on doubling farmer income. It also reiterates its commitment to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the "Sankalp Patra".

