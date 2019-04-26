Mamata Banerjee's 'Rosogulla Threat' For PM Modi. He Won't Like Her Recipe

Mamata Banerjee said she will send "rosogullas" to PM Narendra Modi - but there's a twist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's revelation that "Mamata didi" sends him sweets every year has provoked a very sour response from the Bengal Chief Minister, who took a second swipe in two days at PM Modi over the comment. At a rally in Asansol today to campaign for the national election, Mamata Banerjee threatened to send him "sweets made of soil and pebbles" from Bengal.

"I will send him rosogullas from Bengal, but this time made of sand with pebbles - like cashew nuts and raisins are used in laddu - so his teeth will break off," the Chief Minister said while campaigning in the same town where, earlier this week, PM Modi had mocked her saying the "PM's post is not for auction".

The bitter exchange over sweets started when PM Modi, in conversation with filmstar Akshay Kumar, shared that "Mamata didi sends me gifts every year. She still sends me one or two kurtas a year."

The Prime Minister also remarked that when the Chief Minister learnt that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent him new types of sweets every year, "Mamata didi also started sending me sweets once or twice a year."

The same day, Mamata Banerjee responded to the comment saying it was Bengal's culture to welcome guests with sweets and gifts but "he will get rosogollas, not votes."

Today, she took it a notch higher.

It was in Asansol on Tuesday that PM Modi had attacked the Trinamool chief with his sharpest words for her yet: "Our didi, contesting a handful of seats, is dreaming of becoming Prime Minister. If the PM's post could be auctioned, then the Congress and didi would come with whatever they have looted through corruption. Didi, yeh PM pad auction mein nahi hai jo Sharda, Narada ke paiso se kharida jaa sake (this post is not on auction that it can be bought from the money from Sharada and Narada). One needs the blessings of 130 crore Indians to get to the post."

