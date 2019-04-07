'Didi Maligned Bengal With Saradha, Narada, Rose Valley Scams': PM Modi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi alleged Bengal government was protecting illegal immigrants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a frontal attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who he said had applied "brakes" on several central schemes meant for the state.

Addressing a rally at Cooch Behar in north Bengal today, PM Modi said the Trinamool Congress chief has denied the people of the state benefits of central schemes available in other states.

"Didi has maligned Bengal with Saradha scam, Rose Valley scam and Narada scam. I want to promise you all that this chowkidar will seek answers for each and every paisa looted," PM Modi said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Pointing out that a venue with limited space was given for the rally in Cooch Behar, PM Modi said, "Didi tried her best to stop people from attending the rally in large numbers. How does she expect to win the elections with such childish antics?"

"The way Mamata expressed her anger against the Election Commission only shows how perplexed she is. Didi is fast losing her political ground in Bengal," PM Modi said.

Ms Banerjee had expressed displeasure when the Election Commission announced seven-phase polling in Bengal.

The PM alleged Ms Banerjee was protecting illegal immigrants to secure her vote bank. "Didi has betrayed the centre by giving protection to the intruders. This chowkidar has brought NRC (National Register of Citiznes) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to drive out infiltrators. But Didi with her mahamilawati (opposition alliance) colleagues are trying to stop the government from pursuing them," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also shared his development policies that are in the pipeline. "Every poor has a bank account and a debit card. Women have easy access to gas connections. What seemed impossible a few years ago has been made possible by the Modi government," he added.

With inputs from PTI

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.