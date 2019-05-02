General Elections: 'Misunderstanding Will Be Sorted Out': Kamal Nath After Mayawati Threat

General Elections 2019: Kamal Nath said if there is any misunderstanding, they will resolve it together.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, facing a threat to his wafer-thin majority after Mayawati's statement about reconsidering her support, said on Wednesday that "any misunderstanding would be sorted out", and that all parties have a common goal to fight the BJP.

"Mayawati's party has the same goal as us, that is the exit of the BJP. Our goal and ideology is the same. There is no divide or ill-feeling between us. If there is any misunderstanding, we will resolve it together," said Kamal Nath, who became Chief Minister in December after the Congress emerged as the largest party in state polls.

Mayawati, the chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has responded angrily to her party candidate joining the Congress to help Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Guna parliamentary constituency.

Lokendra Singh Rajput, the candidate of the Samajwadi Party-BSP alliance in Guna, quit on Monday and came out in support of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has been winning the seat since 2009.

The Congress has 113 lawmakers in the 230-member assembly, three short of the majority mark of 116. With the support of three lawmakers from the BSP and Samajwadi Party and four independents, it has 120. If Mayawati pulls out, that number will come down to 118. The BJP, which ruled Madhya Pradesh for 15 years, won 109 seats in the polls.

Mayawati tweeted that the Congress was no less than the BJP in misusing official machinery, alleging that her party candidate had been compelled to join the Congress.

"The BSP candidate was intimidated and threatened and forced to drop out but the BSP will give a reply by contesting under its own symbol and will also consider whether to continue its support to the state Congress government," Mayawati posted.

Mr Scindia is contesting from the constituency for the fifth time. He has represented the Guna seat since 2002, when by-polls were held after the death of his father Madhavrao Scindia.

Guna will vote on May 12 in the national election that ends on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

