Elections 2019-'Let Party Decide': Sheila Dikshit On Where She Will Contest From

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit said on Saturday that the names of candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be announced soon.

"The party will announce the candidates tomorrow or day after," Ms Dikshit told reporters after an event to inaugurate a control room at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office.

Ms Dikshit was asked about reports that she might contest elections from east Delhi. She said, "I have also heard about it. Let the party decide."

The centralised control room will coordinate with the control rooms in all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi and disseminate relevant information regarding the Congress candidates'' election campaign, the DPCC said.

There are seven separate desks at the DPCC control room to collate information from all the seven parliamentary constituencies, including the detailed campaign schedule, meetings and other programmes of each of the Congress candidate, it said.

There is also a separate legal desk at the control room to advise the candidates on the legal matters that may arise during the election campaign.

The control room will use social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Shakti App, WhatsApp, SMS and Voice Call extensively for the election campaign.

It will also provide information regarding UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's public meetings and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's road shows, the DPCC said.

