Kamal Haasan Welcomes 'Sister' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Into Politics

Kamal Haasan had said he would contest the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan formally launched his party, the Makkal Needhi Maiam or MNM, in neighbouring Puducherry today and announced that it will contest the assembly elections and informal talks for alliance were on. Puducherry's DMK strongman Subramaniam has joined Mr Haasan's party and will lead it in the Union Territory.

Last month, Mr Haasan said his MNM -- - which translates to "People's Justice Centre" -- would contest the coming Lok Sabha elections and was open to an alliance.

Today, while he did not reveal any details about prospective allies, he praised Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's recently announced Basic Minimum Income plans for the poor and welcomed "sister" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into politics.

Basic Minimum Income for the poor, he said, is a "Great and nice worthwhile dream. It is difficult to enact. I hope he succeeds."

Mr Haasan had launched his party last year amid a political vacuum in the state following the death of AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa. While being an arch-critic of Tamil Nadu's ruling party, he had also indicated that he did not favour the BJP ideology.

The actor, who launched his party in February 2018 from his hometown Rameswaram, said

"MNM has strong shoulders in Puducherry... Even if our speeches are not so interesting, our action should allow the people to keep their heads high".

"It's an achievable goal. We've come here. We would do it," said the 64-year-old, who extensively toured Tamil Nadu last year to interact with the locals.

Mr Haasan's venture into politics came after another Tamil cinema icon, Rajinikanth, spoke of plans to form his own party.