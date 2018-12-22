Kamal Haasan To Contest 2019 Polls, May Tie-Up With 'Like Minded' Parties

Kamal Haasan said it was too soon to say if they would lead the alliance or be part of another one.

Kamal Haasan has declared that his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The actor-turned-politician today said his party's campaign would focus on Tamil Nadu's development and that they are open to alliances with like-minded parties. He, however, added that it was too soon to say if they would lead the alliance or be part of another one.

"I would fight elections. A committee would soon start choosing candidates," he said.

Kamal Haasan also said that he would not ally with any party that "tries to change Tamil Nadu's DNA".

Kamal Haasan had launched Makkal Needhi Maiam or MNM -- which translates to "People's Justice Centre" -- in February. The actor-politician has been sharply critical of the AIADMK government for some time, and has had frequent run-ins with state ministers on the issue of corruption and came out strongly against the government for its handling of the anti-Sterlite protests. Earlier this year, Mr Haasan had also said that "my colour is not saffron".

Last month, on his 64th birthday, Mr Haasan had announced that his party was ready for by-elections to the 20 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, whenever they are held.

Kamal Haasan's venture into politics came after another Tamil cinema icon, Rajinikanth, spoke of plans to form his own party. Both have been looking to fill the leadership vacuum in the state after the death of AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa in December 2016 and M Karunanidhi in August.

