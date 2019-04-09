Jaipur Royal Diya Kumari Has Property Worth 16 Crores, No Car

Diya Kumari is BJP's candidate for the Rajsamand constituency in Rajasthan.

Diya Kumari, Jaipur royal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Rajsamand constituency in Rajasthan, owns 15 bank accounts and property worth over Rs 16 crore, according to an affidavit filed by her along with nomination papers on Monday.

A former BJP legislator from Sawai Madhopur, Diya Kumari had declared property worth Rs 9.64 crore in 2013 Assembly elections. It has increased by Rs 6.95 crore in five years in 2019.

In the affidavit, she said she owned two fixed deposits, 12 savings accounts and three current accounts worth Rs 1.72 crore.

The Jaipur royal also owns shares worth Rs 12.49 crores and insurance policies with maturity value of Rs 1.8 crore. She owns jewellery worth over Rs 64 lakhs and Rs 92,740 cash in hand. She does not own a car.

