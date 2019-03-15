Congress Seeks Poll Body Intervention To Remove Hoardings Of BJP

The Congress demanded that the Election Commission issue directions for immediate removal of all such hoardings and also seek a compliance report in the matter.

All India | | Updated: March 15, 2019 18:30 IST
Congress asks Election Commission to remove the hoardings of Modi govt at public places.


New Delhi: 

A delegation of Congress leaders Friday approached the Election Commission and sought its intervention in removing hoardings projecting achievements of the Narendra Modi government, claiming it is a violation of the model code of conduct.

"It has come to our notice that hoardings and advertisements featuring the prime minister and projecting his government''s achievements are being displayed at public places and most notably petrol pump stations across the country despite the announcement of the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections. 

"The display is not only in violation of the model code of conduct but also represent misuse of public funds and official machinery for campaign purposes," the memorandum submitted by the party leaders said.
The Congress demanded that the Election Commission issue directions for immediate removal of all such hoardings and also seek a compliance report in the matter. 



