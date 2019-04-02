Congress Manifesto Website Crashed Briefly Due To 'Heavy Traffic'

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The Congress was released on manifesto.inc.in.

Minutes after the Congress released its manifesto today for the national election starting April 11, the website with the party's manifesto crashed briefly.

"We're experiencing heavy traffic on our Manifesto website right now - we'll be back up soon," the party tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, launched his party's poll promises, flanked by his mother Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh and P Chidambaram.

The party has promised 22 lakh government jobs by next March and 100 more days of assured jobs under MNREGA. It will also have separate budge for farmers, on the lines of the Railway Budget, said the Congress president. Farmers who default on loans would not be sent to jail as it will not be a criminal but civil offence, he added.

The NYAY scheme, which assures Rs. 72,000 per year for India's poorest is also one of the five main themes of the manifesto. "And this will help remonetize what Mr Modi had demonetised," said Mr Gandhi.

He said the country was going through an "economic emergency" and shock therapy was needed. "That will happen when we give directly to the poor and increase their buying power."

