'Jinnahwadi Party': BJP Slams Congress After Leader Calls Sikkim A Country

Sikkim, which celebrated 50 years of its integration with India less than two months ago, has been called a "neighbouring country" by a Congress leader, sparking furore and prompting a scathing attack from the BJP as well as the ruling party in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Kumar, who is a former MP from Jamshedpur, was talking about India's "deteriorating relations" with neighbouring countries and blaming the BJP-led government at the Centre for the situation. He cited examples of Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and ended up naming Sikkim as well.

On Wednesday, Mr Kumar took to X and apologised for the "slip of the tongue" and "small human error".

"Yesterday, in my press conference on 'SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited) 400 crore scam', when I was speaking on the deteriorating relations with our neighbouring countries, I accidentally took the name of a state. For which I sincerely apologise as it was just a slip of tongue," the Congress leader wrote.

Yesterday in my press conference on 'SAIL 400 crore scam', when I was speaking on the deteriorating relations with our neighboring countries, I accidentally took name of a state. For which I sincerely apologize as it was just a slip of tongue.



I heard from a journalist friend… https://t.co/vj4vpid8yt — Dr. Ajoy Kumar (@drajoykumar) July 2, 2025

"I heard from a journalist friend that @BJP4India is planning to organise a press conference on this small human error," he said, daring the party to hold press meets on the SAIL scam and other issues facing the country.

Pouncing on the remark, the BJP hit out at both Mr Kumar and the Congress, accusing it of being a "Jinnahwadi party".

"The statement made by Ajoy Kumar that Sikkim is not an integral part of India and is, in fact, a neighbouring nation, shows how he has insulted not just Sikkim but the entire Northeast. Congress has always been against the Northeast. We have seen they have bombed one of the states in the Northeast. They have said bye-bye to Assam in the 1960s," BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told news agency ANI.

"Congress is following in the footsteps of Jinnah. It is a 'Jinnahwadi' party. Just like Jinnah wanted an Islamic state and division of India, the Congress party advocates for a Sharia Islamic state in some parts, and it wants the 'tukde tukde' of Bharat," he alleged.

'Complete Lack Of Understanding'

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), which is the ruling party in Sikkim, said Dr Kumar's remark was deeply hurtful to the people of the state. Emphasising that Sikkim became an integral part of India 50 years ago, Yougan Tamang, who is the press secretary to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), said, "The nation knows that Sikkim merged with India in 1975. For a national party leader to make such a blunder reflects a complete lack of understanding of the country's geography and history. It is disheartening and insulting to the sentiments of the people of Sikkim," Mr Tamang said.

Urging the Congress to take strict action against Mr Kumar, Mr Tamang added, "Being in politics comes with the duty of awareness. Unscientific and unauthentic statements damage national unity and mislead the public... India is a union of diverse states, each with its own rich history. Political leaders must do their homework before addressing the media."