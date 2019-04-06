Congress, AIUDF Engaged In Ilu Ilu: Amit Shah In Assam

They (Gogoi and Ajmal) use abusive language during the day, hug each other at night: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Friday alleged that Congress leader Tarun Gogoi and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal were engaged in what he called "ILU, ILU", an acronym for "I Love You".

"Gogoi sa'ab and Badruddin Ajmal are engaged in ILU, ILU," Mr Shah said at an election rally.

"They (Gogoi and Ajmal) use abusive language for each other during the day and hug each other at night. Gogoi sa''ab this technique has become old. The youth of Assam knows the truth," he added.

There is, however, no formal alliance between the Congress and the AIUDF for the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Shah said that Mr Gogoi, a three-time former Chief Minister of the state, should make his stand clear whether he was with the AIUDF chief or with the country.

The BJP chief asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to clarify his party's stand on ally National Conference president Omar Abdullah's remark seeking two premiers in the country, saying that Gandhi lacks the courage to speak on the matter.

He hit out at Congress-led UPA for not announcing its prime ministerial candidate.

"An alliance which could not decide its leader, can't lead the country," Mr Shah added.

He gave full credit to the BJP for identifying illegal migrants living in the state through the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Voting for 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state will be held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. Results will be declared on May 23.

