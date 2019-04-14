Chandrababu Naidu Leads Opposition Attack Over EVMs, Demand Ballot Votes

Chandrababu Naidu and other opposition leaders met in Delhi to discuss the EVM issue.

The opposition has launched a united attack on the Electronic Voting Machines, and called for a return to ballot paper.The meeting of at least six key parties took place in Delhi this afternoon, two days after the first phase of the national elections and three days before the next.

"We are raising doubts about the EVMs. The confidence of the voter can only be restored through paper trail machines," Chandrababu Naidu, a key intrelocuter of the opposition, told the media. "Even an advanced country like Germany has changed for paper ballot. The Netherlands also moved to paper ballots," he added.

Elections in Mr Naidu's Andhra Pradesh for both Lok Sabha and the state assembly were held in the first phase on Thursday.

Amid widespread complaints from the state on EVM malfunction, Mr Naidu had called the election "a big confusion, big mess, big farce".

As per "official information" 4,583 EVMs got stuck in the state and, he said. After the Deputy Election Commissioner's clarification that there was no problem with the EVMs in Andhra Pradesh, he attacked the Election Commission.

"I have never seen such an insensitive, unrealistic, irresponsible and useless Election Commission. Do you make a mockery of democracy? The EC has turned into BJP branch office," said the TDP chief, who has been locked in a battle with arch-rival Jaganmohan Reddy of the YSR Congress for the 175 state assembly seats.

The party has pressed into service Hari Prasad Vemuru to show how EVMs can be tinkered with to favour a particular party. The Election Commission said Mr Vemuru was accused of stealing an EVM in 2010.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.