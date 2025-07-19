"Let Us Live In Peace": Revanth Reddy To Andhra Over Irrigation Projects

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to allow Telangana's crucial irrigation projects to proceed, while simultaneously issuing a stark warning of confrontation if his pleas go unheard.

Mr Reddy underscored the vital importance of projects such as the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, along with Dindi, Kalwakurthy, Bheema, Nettempadu, and Koilsagar for Telangana's development. He urged his Andhra counterpart to act responsibly and not obstruct the initiatives.

"Let us live in peace," he said.

The Telangana Chief Minister warned that if Andhra Pradesh continues to obstruct Telangana's water interests, particularly by not withdrawing the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project, Telangana would be prepared to fight for its rights. He highlighted that the Rayalaseema project, which reportedly diverts 3 TMCs of water daily from the Krishna River, poses a significant threat to Telangana's water availability.

Mr Reddy also recalled that many irrigation projects, particularly Bhima and Nettempadu in the undivided Mahabubnagar district, were inaugurated during Mr Naidu's tenure as the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

"How can he justify obstructing the very projects that were initiated during his tenure as Chief Minister and whose works began when he was Leader of the Opposition in undivided Andhra Pradesh?" Mr Reddy questioned, urging the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to show magnanimity and support the completion of the long-delayed irrigation works.

The Telangana Chief Minister also criticised former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), accusing him of neglecting the Palamuru projects during his tenure and spending a large amount of money on the Kaleshwaram project - which he claimed had become defunct.

Mr Reddy asserted his commitment to lead the battle for Telangana's water rights and confidently stated his intention to remain Chief Minister until 2034. He also mentioned his government's achievements, including filling 60,000 government jobs in the first year and attracting significant investments through overseas tours.