Tirupati Temples Board Draws Up Plans To Expand Global Footprint

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has decided to expand the global footprint of reigning deity Lord Venkateswara by building Srivari temples in various countries. The decision -- marking a new chapter in the international outreach of Tirumala's spiritual legacy -- follows a directive from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

The TTD Trust Board chairperson BR Naidu said an expert committee has already submitted its report on the matter. The TTD will now form a dedicated sub-committee to thoroughly review it.

At a board meeting held today at Annamayya Bhavan, other decisions were also taken to enhance pilgrim services and administrative efficiency.

A committee of experts will be formed to study the feasibility of building a Vaikuntam Queue Complex - 3 to address the increasing pilgrim flow in Tirumala. The proposed complex is expected to significantly improve crowd management and reduce waiting times for devotees.

Plans are also on to establish rest centres (lounges) with comprehensive amenities in various locations across Tirumala to ensure pilgrim comfort.

In a boost to devotional activities at other TTD-managed temples, the board approved Rs 4.35 crore for continuous Anna Prasadam (free meals) service at the Sri Kodandaramaswamy Temple in Ontimitta.

This will ensure that devotees visiting this historic temple receive uninterrupted free meals.

The TTD has revised its funding structure for the construction of Srivari temples and Bhajan Mandirs under the Srivani Trust in SC, ST, and backward areas.

The previous uniform grant of Rs 10 lakh will now be categorized into three tiers: Rs 10 lakh, Rs 15 lakh, and Rs 20 lakh, allowing for greater flexibility and support for temple construction in these communities.

The TTD board also approved sending a recommendation to the government for the regularization of 142 contract drivers, following a verdict by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Besides, the board plans to upgrade pilgrim pathways, enhance basic amenities including lighting, security, and spiritual ambience along the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu pedestrian routes.

A Master Plan and Detailed Project Report for the in being prepared to further develop Silathoranam and Chakra Teertham in Tirumala.

Strengthening Srivari Seva is another priority. Four new coordinator posts on a contract basis have been approved to bolster voluntary services for devotees. These include establishing a Cyber Security Lab to protect devotees from online scams, modernising Kalyanakatta, where devotees offer hair.

There is a plan to streamline administration too. A new administrative building is being constructed in Tirumala to centralize all departments. The old, structurally weak buildings are being demolished.

The birthplace of Annamayya, Tallapaka, is to be developed.

320 new temples will be provided with microphone sets worth Rs 79.82 lakh free of charge under the Samarasata Seva Foundation.

As part of a Veda preservation initiative, Rs 2.16 crore has been sanctioned from TTD funds to provide unemployment allowance to unemployed Veda Parayanadarulu (reciters of Vedas) through the Endowments Department.