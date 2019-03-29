Case Filed Against Kanhaiya Kumar For Violating Poll Code

Kanhaiya Kumar had addressed a rally without obtaining prior permission, officials said.

A case has been filed against Former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections as a CPI candidate in Begusarai on Friday, for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Mansur Chak police station SHO Arvind Kumar said the case was filed against him based on the complaint of Block Development Officer-cum-flying squad magistrate Shatrughan Rajak.

Kanhaiya Kumar had addressed a public meeting in a village on Thursday without obtaining prior permission for the same from the authorities.

The former student leader, who is making his electoral debut from Begusarai, is engaged in a triangular contest where Union minister Giriraj Singh is in the fray as a BJP candidate and the RJD has fielded Tanveer Hasan.

