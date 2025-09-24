"Fighting Against Vote Theft Means Saving Democracy": Kanhaiya Kumar

Congress leader and NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar took a dig at the double-engine government in Bihar while asserting that fighting against "vote theft" means saving democracy.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Kumar said that a government formed through alleged vote theft would "orchestrate paper leaks" and would fail to address issues such as inflation, unemployment and migration.

"When we talk about saving the Constitution and democracy, our opinion is absolutely clear that a government formed through vote theft will orchestrate paper leaks, and it will not curb inflation. When thieves run the government, the morale of those indulging in hooliganism rises. When hooligans are in the government, it is not about good governance; it is called the government of the criminals. Therefore, fighting against vote theft means saving democracy, providing employment to people, and stopping migration," the Congress leader said.

Referring to the clash between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers over the issue of alleged abuses hurled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Kumar stated that organising the CWC meeting at the heritage site of Sadaqat Ashram was a testament to his party's resolve to protect the Constitution and democracy.

"The Sadaqat Ashram, Maulana Mazharul Haque. It is not the office of a particular party. It is connected to country's independence. It has been the residence of the country's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad. A few days ago, the heritage site was attacked by those who worship the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi. Thus, organising a CWC meeting at the same place is telling of the resolve that we will protect the Constitution and democracy," the Congress leader said.

On August 29, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that the BJP workers attacked the Bihar Pradesh Congress Office (Sadaqat Ashram) while condemning the same.

Mr Kumar arrived in Patna last night for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which is scheduled to be held today.

Senior Congress leaders have started arriving in Bihar's Patna to attend the CWC meeting. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has also left Delhi for the meeting.

The timing and location of the meeting are considered crucial, with the Bihar Assembly elections expected by the end of 2025.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah landed at Patna airport on Tuesday to participate in the key gathering of the party's top decision-making body. Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also reached Patna and, while speaking to the media, underlined Bihar's historic role in shaping political discourse.

"The land of Bihar has consistently created new history, from Champaran to the present day. The policy and ideological decisions that the CWC will take under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will prove similarly far-reaching," Mr Surjewala said.

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also arrived in the state and referred to party leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks. "Rahul Gandhi made two important remarks last month: caste census and vote theft. The atomic bomb has been detonated. Now we are waiting for the hydrogen bomb," Baghel said.

The meeting takes place amid a nationwide agitation against alleged vote tampering, with a signature campaign underway across the country. The upcoming Bihar elections are expected to be a major topic of discussion, given the state's political significance.

"We are doing the CWC meeting in Patna. The meeting is not related to elections. We are doing this very frequently. There are many issues to be discussed. There's a national agitation against vote theft. A signature campaign is also underway across the country. Therefore, we have to also discuss this apart from many other political issues. Of course, the Bihar elections will be a topic of discussion," Venugopal told ANI.

The CWC meeting will take place at Sadaqat Ashram, the Congress's state party headquarters in Patna. The meeting is expected to be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Ram, the party's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, among others.

The party's state in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, informed of the CWC meet in a press conference on Monday, while highlighting that the party is set to discuss multiple issues, including alleged 'vote chori' (vote theft) and others, such as increasing crime, unemployment, and inflation, which are plaguing the state.

"Congress will definitely talk about Bihar in Bihar, but will also talk about the nation in the state. There are many issues to be addressed in Bihar, unemployment, inflation, increasing crime, crimes against women, and the ceasefire or surrender in front of Trump," he said.

