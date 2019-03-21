BJP Declares Candidates For Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls

Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will have their assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls on April 11

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its list candidates for the ensuing assembly elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

In Sikkim, the BJP has released the second list with 12 candidates while the first list with six names for Arunachal Pradesh after the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting approved the lists.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and all other members of the CEC.

The 60-assembly of Arunachal Pradesh will go to polls on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha poll.

The northeastern state of Sikkim will have its assembly polls on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha poll. The Sikkim legislative assembly has 32 seats.

