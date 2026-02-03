Arunachal Cop Mauled To Death By Tiger While Riding Bike

A police constable was mauled to death by a tiger while riding his motorcycle in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Head Constable Chikseng Manpung of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, who was posted as a radio operator. He was travelling back from Anini in the Dibang Valley on his bike when the attack occurred.

The incident has caused a sensation in the region, as human fatalities resulting from tiger attacks are rare in the state. Manish Saurya, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lower Dibang Valley, stated that police and forest department teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the information.

SP Saurya added that, in coordination with the forest department, authorities have banned two-wheelers from using the route. This decision follows several reports of tiger sightings near the Mayudia area, a popular tourist destination known for its winter snowfall.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Roing, Mito Rumi, confirmed that a tigress and her three sub-adult cubs have been spotted on or near the road by passers-by over the last few days, particularly at night.

He further noted that measures are underway to relocate the tigers. Expert teams equipped with specialised gear are currently en route from the state headquarters in Itanagar, as well as from the three other tiger reserves in the state.