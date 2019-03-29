After Yogi Adityanath's 'Masood Azhar' Dig, UP Congress Candidate's Reply

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Yogi Adityanath had taken a swipe at a Congress candidate

Congress candidate from Saharanpur Imran Masood on Friday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for calling him a relative of terrorist Masood Azhar. Addressing a rally in UP's Shamli, Imran Masood also mocked Mr Adityanath for "ignorance" and said, "Yogi Adityanath was calling me Azhar Masood while the terrorist's actual name is Masood Azhar."

Taking a jibe at the chief minister, the Congress candidate said that if he was a relative of Masood Azhar then Mr Adityanath should be "ashamed that he is roaming freely".

Speaking in favour of Congress candidate Harendra Malik, Imran Masood said, "In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the contest is between BJP and Congress and there is no middle path available for the voters. Hence, Malik will get votes of all sections of society."

Hitting out at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for turning down Congress support, Imran Masood said, "Mayawati says she will not talk to Congress. If that is so, then has she spoken to BJP (for an alliance)?"

He said the fate of Mayawati will be decided in Saharanpur when the results will be out on May 23.

Calling out the public to support the Congress, he said that the only way to remove BJP from power is through Congress. "The battle in this election is between two ideologies. The one led by Rahul Gandhi is the ideology of affection and the BJP talks about hatred," he said.

