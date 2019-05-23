Counting For 6 Mumbai Seats To Be Held At 3 Locations Across City

Election results 2019: Counting for the marathon national election will be done today

The counting of polled EVMs of six parliamentary constituencies in Mumbai is going to be held on May 23 at three locations across the city - NESCO Complex Goregaon, Udayanchal School Vikhroli and New Shivdi Warehouse, Shivadi East.

"Mumbai Police has deployed more than 1500 officers and staff at these locations including CRPF, SRPF, QRT, RCP. There is also an adequate arrangement of officers and staff of all ranks deployed all over Mumbai to keep law and order in check in the city. Traffic branch has made additional arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic," Mumbai Police PRO informed ANI.

Citizens have been advised to stay away from rumours and not to believe or propagate false information.

The six parliamentary constituencies in Mumbai are - Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central and Mumbai South. The important leaders in the fray are Poonam Mahajan of BJP, Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora of Congress.

The seven-phased marathon Lok Sabha election drew to a close on May 19 with the counting scheduled to be held today.

