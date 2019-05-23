Congress Leader Dies Of Heart Attack At Madhya Pradesh Counting Centre

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath condoled Ratan Singh Thakur's death

A local Congress leader died of cardiac arrest at a counting center at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh Thursday.

Ratan Singh Thakur, district Congress chief, suffered a heart attack around 10 am as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls was underway.

He was taken to the district hospital but could not be saved, a Congress leader said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath condoled the death, saying that Ratan Singh Thakur was an "energetic, hard-working and friendly person".

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tributes to Mr Thakur.

