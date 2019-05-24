Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Union Cabinet To Meet Today

New Delhi:
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) performance in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 has exceeded its tally of 2014, crossing the 300-mark just three hours into counting. Overall, the NDA has won or is leading in nearly 350 seats - the counting is still on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people over the BJP's landslide win in the national elections today, saying it was a victory of "democracy". The Union Cabinet is expected to meet today to recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.
After the Cabinet's recommendation is passed in the form of a resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which ends on June 3.
Here are the LIVE updates from Election Results 2019:
A new morning for Amethi, says Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani, a day after winning against Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his home turf, says it is a "new morning" for Amethi.
"It's a new morning for Amethi, a new determination. Thanks, Amethi, my obeisance. You put your trust in development and let the lotus bloom. Thankful to Amethi #PhirEkBaarModiSarkaar #VijayiBharat," tweets Ms Irani.
Kumaraswamy calls informal cabinet meet
With the Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka facing a defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has called an "informal"
cabinet meeting today. The Chief Minister has also convened a JDS legislature party meeting to review the results, party sources told news agency PTI.
"An informal cabinet meeting has been called tomorrow, May 24, 2019 at 12:30 PM, at cabinet hall in Vidhana Soudha (the state secretariat)," an official intimation sent out to ministers said.
