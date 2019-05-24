Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Union Cabinet To Meet Today

Election Results: PM Narendra Modi congratulated people over BJP's landslide win. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) performance in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 has exceeded its tally of 2014, crossing the 300-mark just three hours into counting. Overall, the NDA has won or is leading in nearly 350 seats - the counting is still on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people over the BJP's landslide win in the national elections today, saying it was a victory of "democracy". The Union Cabinet is expected to meet today to recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

After the Cabinet's recommendation is passed in the form of a resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which ends on June 3.

Here are the LIVE updates from Election Results 2019: