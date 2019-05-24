Election 2019

#ResultsWithNDTV

Sponsors

NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Live TVResultsMPsStatesVotesSeatsPartiesPeopleMapMore

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Union Cabinet To Meet Today

Election Results Updates: The Union Cabinet is expected to meet today to recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 24, 2019 09:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Union Cabinet To Meet Today

Election Results: PM Narendra Modi congratulated people over BJP's landslide win. (File)

New Delhi: 

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) performance in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 has exceeded its tally of 2014, crossing the 300-mark just three hours into counting. Overall, the NDA has won or is leading in nearly 350 seats - the counting is still on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people over the BJP's landslide win in the national elections today, saying it was a victory of "democracy". The Union Cabinet is expected to meet today to recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

After the Cabinet's recommendation is passed in the form of a resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which ends on June 3.

Here are the LIVE updates from Election Results 2019:


May 24, 2019
09:19 (IST)
A new morning for Amethi, says Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani, a day after winning against Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his home turf, says it is a "new morning" for Amethi.

"It's a new morning for Amethi, a new determination. Thanks, Amethi, my obeisance. You put your trust in development and let the lotus bloom. Thankful to Amethi #PhirEkBaarModiSarkaar #VijayiBharat," tweets Ms Irani.
May 24, 2019
09:18 (IST)
Kumaraswamy calls informal cabinet meet

With the Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka facing a defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has called an "informal"
cabinet meeting today. The Chief Minister has also convened a JDS legislature party meeting to review the results, party sources told news agency PTI.

"An informal cabinet meeting has been called tomorrow, May 24, 2019 at 12:30 PM, at cabinet hall in Vidhana Soudha (the state secretariat)," an official intimation sent out to ministers said.
May 24, 2019
09:16 (IST)
The Parliamentary Board of BJP will meet today in the evening while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the party workers in New Delhi at 5:30 pm. The Council of Ministers meeting will also be held today.
No more content

Trending

India Election Results 2019Election live updatesPrime Minister Narendra Modi
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

From the Newsroom

................... Advertisement ...................

Quick Links

Election 2019Election ResultsLok Sabha Election ResultsBJPCongressUP Election ResultsDelhi Election ResultsWest Bengal Election 2019Live NewsLive Election ResultsElectionElection NewsElection ResultKarnataka Election ResultsLive Election ResultsAmethiPragya ThakurWinning CandidatesRahul Gandhi