Lok Sabha Election: Omar Abdullah Accepts Defeat, Says 'Voters Have Spoken'

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah conceded defeat from the Baramulla Lok Sabha even as counting of votes was still underway. Mr Abdullah is trailing by over 1.25 lakh votes to jailed former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid.

"I think it's time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir," the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He said the voters have spoken and in a democracy that is all that matters.

"I don't believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that's all that matters," Mr Abdullah said.