Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi Wins Wayanad With Margin Of Over 3.5 Lakh Votes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala with a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes against CPI's Annie Raja, according to figures released by the Election Commission.

Mr Gandhi got 6,47,445 votes which was lower than the 7,06,367 votes he got in 2019 from the same constituency.

This time he won by a margin of 3,64,422 votes against his nearest rival, CPI's Annie Raja who got 2,83,023 votes.

In 2019, CPI's P P Suneer who contested against Gandhi had got only 2,74,597 votes and lost by a margin of 4,31,770 votes.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, BJP's ally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena had contested from Wayanad and its candidate Thushar Vellappally had merely got 78,816 votes.

This time, BJP state President K Surendran had faced off against Mr Gandhi and managed to get 1,41,045 votes.

